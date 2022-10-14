Kwasi Kwarteng to be sacked, Times political editor reports

Liz Truss could be firing her chancellor less than six weeks into the job

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to be sacked as chancellor of the exchequer, the political editor of The Times has claimed.

Steven Swinford – The Times’ political editor tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: I’m told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget Not clear who will be replacing him Events moving very, very quickly this morning No 10 not commenting”.

The report comes as Liz Truss is set to deliver a press conference this afternoon, in which she is widely expected to reverse key planks of the disastrous ‘mini-budget’. According to reports in The Times, Truss is set to announce a rise in corporation tax. In the ‘mini-budget’, Kwarteng had scrapped plans that the previous chancellor Rishi Sunak had set out to raise corporation tax to 25 per cent.

Kwarteng has today returned to the UK a day early from the USA, where he had been engaged in meetings with the International Monetary Fund. Reports of his sacking come as the government continues to lurch from crisis to crisis. One recent opinion poll found just 19 per cent of the public would vote for the Tories if an election were held now.

Before retuning to the UK, Kwarteng was asked whether he would be in his job in a month’s time. He said, “Absolutely. 100%. I’m not going anywhere.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: UK parliament – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.