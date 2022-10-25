Jacob Rees-Mogg resigns from government and people are glad to see the back of him

"We can only hope he takes his green light for fracking and for trashing hundreds of pieces of EU legislation with him.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has resigned from the cabinet after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister and people are glad to see the back of him.

Rees-Mogg who had backed Boris Johnson to return as leader, had repeatedly criticised Sunak during the Tory leadership race in the summer when he backed Liz Truss. He had recently accused Sunak of being a socialist and told Sky News in July that he would not serve in a Sunak led cabinet.

“I believe his behaviour towards Boris Johnson, his disloyalty means that I could not possibly support him. And he wouldn’t want me in his cabinet anyway”, he said at the time.

Reacting to the news of his resignation, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: “We can only hope he takes his green light for fracking and for trashing hundreds of pieces of EU legislation with him.”

Others simply tweeted: “Good riddance”, while one social media user called it “wonderful news”.

The former business secretary’s resignation was also followed by the resignation of Brandon Lewis, who wrote in his letter: “Our party is at a crossroads. We now have an opportunity to reunite and rebuild, and we must take it. We must come together and deliver the mandate we were given by the British people.

“We have a duty to the country to do so, at a time of economic hardship for so many. It is no exaggeration to say that the future of the Conservative party and everything we stand for is at stake if we do not.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Picture credit: Chris McAndrew-Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.