Food experts issue dire warning: Tearing up EU rules too quickly threatens safety and hygiene standards

Among the ‘retained laws’ which will be swept away as part of the government’s bonfire of EU laws and regulations, are obligations to alert consumers about allergens in foods.

Food experts have issued a stark warning to the government, highlighting how tearing up EU rules too quickly puts safety and hygiene standards at risk.

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) raised the alarm after ‘incredibly concerning’ legislation that will axe or replace up to 1500 pieces of law in just 15 months, as part of the Brexit process.

Among the ‘retained laws’ which will be swept away as part of the government’s bonfire of EU laws and regulations, are obligations to alert consumers about allergens in foods. Other provisions due to be scrapped include legal limits on chemical contaminants and safety rules for baby food.

Ross Matthewman, Head of Policy and Campaigns at CIEH, said: “The potential consequences of this agenda are deeply alarming.

“There had been vague noises from some of the new Prime Minister’s supporters over the summer about the need for a change of economic policy, and for the UK to become more competitive. However, a full onslaught on scores of regulations sweeping right across vital areas from food to our environment did not seem on the cards.

“This illusion has been shattered by the publication of “The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022”.

“Step away from the political rhetoric around sovereignty and the potential threat to our protections becomes quite stark.

“There seems to be real danger that this bill puts at risk the high standards our country has with respect to environmental health. It threatens our regulatory frameworks in crucial areas such as food and environmental protection, and will have negative consequences for public health.

“We are working with MPs and Peers to ensure that these concerns are heard by the UK Government and to find out what steps they intend to take to ensure that we do not throw away our safety.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.