Ex-Tory chair tears into Suella Braverman saying she committed ‘multiple breaches’ of ministerial code

The former chairman of the Conservative Party, Jake Berry, has accused the Home Secretary of multiple breaches of the ministerial code, just days after she was reappointed in the role by Rishi Sunak, bringing renewed pressure on the Prime Minister.

Braverman was sacked by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, for breaching the ministerial code after a security breach, however she was reappointed by the new prime minister just six days later in exchange for her support during the leadership race.

Now Berry says multiple breaches had been committed, undermining Sunak’s claims to be a prime minister with ‘integrity’.

Berry told TalkTV: “From my own knowledge there were multiple breaches of the ministerial code, it was sent from a private email address to another member of Parliament, she then sought to copy that individual’s wife and accidentally sent it to a staffer in Parliament.

“To me that seems a really serious breach especially when it was documents relating to cyber security, that’s a really serious breach, the Cabinet Secretary had his say at the same, I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days.”

Sunak told MPs on Wednesday that Braverman had made an “error of judgment” and had recognised her mistake, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”

However, the row over her reappointment has continued, with Tory MP Caroline Nokes telling the BBC that there were “big questions” hanging over the issue and called for a full inquiry.

