Daily Mail publisher being sued over alleged phone-tapping, breaches of privacy and accessing bank accounts

Law firm Hamlins claimed the alleged crimes "represent the tip of the iceberg - and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts".

The publisher of the Daily Mail is being sued by several high profile individuals over alleged phone-tapping and breaches of privacy, a law firm for the group has confirmed.

Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online, one of the most widely read news websites in the world, said it “utterly and unambiguously” denied the allegations.

Among the group of people taking legal action are Prince Harry, Sir Elton John as well as the actress Elizabeth Hurley and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

The legal action claims to have evidence of the use of listening devices being placed in cars and homes, bugging and recording private phone calls, paying police officials for sensitive information and impersonating people to pay for medical information from hospitals and clinics.

Law firm Hamlins claimed the alleged crimes “represent the tip of the iceberg – and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts”.

Associated Newspapers said in response to the allegations: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears.”

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims – based on no credible evidence – appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.