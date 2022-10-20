Boris Johnson ‘expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest’

Utterly shameless

Former disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booted from office after breaking the law is ‘expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest’, according to reports.

The Times’ Political Editor Steven Swinford first broke the news, as he tweeted: “I’m told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest

“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest.”

The Telegraph has also reported that it understands Johnson is expected to stand.

Despite a record of lying and breaking the law, clearly shameless Johnson thinks he has a chance. Among those who have been pleading for his return is none other than Nadine Dorries who tweeted before Truss’s resignation today: “One person was elected by the British public with a manifesto and a mandate until January ‘25.

If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates.

MPs must demand return of @BorisJohnson – if not it has to be leadership election or a GE.”

Tory MP Paul Bristow has also been on air today pushing for a Johnson return, telling Sky News that the message he was getting from his constituency is “bring back Boris Johnson.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

