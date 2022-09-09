TUC postpone annual Congress following death of the Queen

The Congress will be rescheduled to a later date.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has announced its annual Congress is to be postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 154th annual TUC Congress was due to begin on Sunday September 11 and run until September 14 in Brighton. It has been confirmed it will be postponed to a later date.

A spokesperson for the TUC said:

“The General Council sends our condolences to the King and the Royal Family on the death of the Queen, and recognises her many years of dedicated service to the country.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone Congress 2022 until later this autumn.”

Congress is the policy making body of the TUC. During the four-day event, motions are proposed and discussed and form the basis of the TUC’s work for the next year. Hundreds of delegates from 48 affiliated unions attend the high-profile event. Thousands of people visit the annual Congress to take part in the discussion and debates, to exhibit, visit the comprehensive fringe programme or to report on the policy debates.

TUC Congress 2022 is one of many events being cancelled following the death of the Queen, including music and sporting fixtures.

A series of planned strikes by rail and postal workers over a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions have also been postponed following the news.

Government business has also been suspended for the 10-day period.

More cancellations are expected to follow as the period of national mourning begins.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

