Rail and postal strikes cancelled after Queen’s death

Industrial action planned by several trade unions representing postal and transport workers has been called off as the country enters a period of mourning.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents postal workers, had planned 48 hours of strike action on September 9 over a pay dispute but said the walk-out has been called off.

The strike would have been the second day of industrial action by Royal Mail workers over pay and conditions.

Dave Ward, CMU general secretary said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

A walk-out by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over long-running disputes over pay and conditions was set to take place on September 15 and 17 but has also been suspended.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The Transport Salaried Staff’s Association (TSSA) also confirmed it was cancelling its planned strike action for September and “will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

Train drivers at Aslef, the UK’s trade union for train drivers, has also suspended a planned strike.

“In light of the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Aslef is postponing its industrial action on 15 September,” the union said, adding:

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The Rail Delivery Group says train timetables will now run normally across the days the strikes were due to take place.

A spokesman said: “We welcome the unions’ decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

