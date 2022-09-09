Politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, had died.

Politicians across the UK, and the world, have paid tribute to the Queen, who died at the age of 96.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Liz Truss said the Queen had been the “rock on which modern Britain was built.”

Truss, who met the Queen earlier this week in Scotland when she was appointed prime minister, added: “Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the country would “always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the Queen represented “duty and courage” as well as “warmth and compassion.”

The Queen died at her estate at Balmoral in Scotland. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes in Scotland, describing the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a moment of “acute loss and profound sadness” for the UK and the world. She said Scotland had “loved, respected and admired” the Queen.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Queen had “firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy”, while offering his “deepest condolences.”

In a message with a personal touch, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, tweeted:

“My thoughts are with the Queen’s family as they come to terms with their personal loss, as well as those here and around the world who will mourn her death. I enjoyed discussing our families, gardens and jam-making with her. May she rest in peace.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner made reference to the Queen’s last visit to Greater Manchester in 2021.

“The Queen last visited Greater Manchester just a year ago but she paid many a visit over the decades. She was dearly loved – and will be greatly missed by people across Ashton, Droylsden and Failsworth. She promised to serve the nation and she kept that word throughout her life,” said Rayner.

Around the world tributes have poured in from political leaders. US President Joe Biden said: “She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

French President Emmanuel Macron shared his respect, tweeting: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said:

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, tweeted:

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Parliament is expected to meet today from midday and on Saturday from 2pm to pay tribute to the Queen.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

