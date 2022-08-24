Liz Truss condemned after her refusal to confirm she would appoint a new government ethics adviser

Truss argued that she wouldn’t need an ethics adviser because she knows the difference between right and wrong.

The frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, has refused to confirm if she would appoint a new ethics adviser because she ‘knows the difference between right and wrong’.

Truss made the comments during yesterday’s Tory leadership hustings, where Rishi Sunak and the foreign secretary clashed once more over economic policy, the NHS and the future direction of the country. Sunak confirmed that if he were to become prime minister, he would appoint a new ethics adviser, whereas Truss said she would introduce alternative mechanisms for raising questions over conduct.

Truss argued that she wouldn’t need an ethics adviser because she knows the difference between right and wrong. “I don’t think you can outsource ethics to an adviser,” she argued. “We need ethics running through the government.”

That won’t give much confidence to the public, given the scandals the Tory party has been embroiled in recently.

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “She is Johnson II on Standards.

“She doesn’t even understand that without an adviser on ministerial code there is no check on ministerial corruption and no register of ministers’ financial interests.”

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner said Truss’ decision would leave an ethical void at the heart of Number 10.

She tweeted: “Liz Truss propped up a disgraced PM through all the lies, sleaze and scandal. No pledge to restore standards in public life. She’s threatening to trample all over them and leave an ethical void at the heart of No. 10. She can’t be trusted to stop the rot.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

