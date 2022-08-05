Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi on holiday as Bank of England warns of recession

Labour has accused the pair of being “missing in action” as the full scale of the meltdown facing the UK’s economy became apparent.

Absence has come to define this government, not just during its entire period of office as it went missing in action as millions struggle to make ends meet, but also in recent weeks and months.

The likes of Priti Patel and Dominic Raab have refused to appear before scrutiny committees after Boris Johnson’s resignation. As the country faces crises on multiple fronts, our ship of state is rudderless.

Our prime minister and our chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are both on holiday, as the Bank of England predicted a year long recession and soaring inflation.

Labour has accused the pair of being “missing in action” as the full scale of the meltdown facing the UK’s economy became apparent.

According to the Times, Johnson is on a delayed honeymoon in Slovenia until next week and, according to the Telegraph, Zahawi is working from his family holiday abroad. Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, was reported to be absent from Whitehall.

As millions face higher mortgage payments following the Bank of England’s decision to hike interest rates by half of one per cent to 1.75 per cent, some of the most important ministers in government are nowhere to be seen.

Zahawi meanwhile insists that he is still working, saying in a statement: “For me, like I’m sure lots of others, there is no such thing as a holiday and not working. I never had that in the private sector, not in government.

“Ask any entrepreneur and they can tell you that. Millions of us dream about getting away with our families but the privilege and responsibility of public service means that you never get to switch off, that’s why I have had calls and briefings every day and continue to do so.”

However, Abena Oppong-Asare, Labour’s shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said: “Families and pensioners are worried sick about how they’ll pay their bills, but the prime minister and chancellor are missing in action.

“The fact they’re both on holiday on the day the Bank of England forecasts the longest recession in 30 years speaks volumes about the Tories’ warped priorities.”

