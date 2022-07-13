Tory leadership: Nadhim Zahawi says he would give Boris Johnson a job in his cabinet

“If [Mr Johnson] wishes to serve in Cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job", said Zahawi

With 8 candidates remaining in the Tory leadership race, we’re in for some further twists and turns in the battle to replace Boris Johnson.

Nadhim Zahawi, who is among the final eight, has today said that he would give Boris Johnson a job in his cabinet if he became PM.

Zahawi told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “If [Mr Johnson] wishes to serve in Cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.

“He has been probably the most consequential Prime Minster of his generation.”

The chancellor praised Johnson for delivering Brexit and described him as a friend of 30 years.

The new Tory leader is expected to be announced on September 5th. Later today, the first ballot will be held in person between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, anyone with fewer than 30 votes will be knocked out this afternoon. Ballots will be held daily until there are only two names left, before the Tory membership, an incredibly narrow and unrepresentative group of around 200,000 people, cast their vote.

The race to replace Johnson is turning ugly among Tory MPs, as leadership battles usually do for the party, with hostile briefings against candidates and the likes of Nadine Dorries condemning Rishi Sunak and accusing his team of ‘dirty tricks’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

