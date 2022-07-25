Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak for wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes

"Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

As the blue-on-blue attacks during the Tory leadership race ramp up, Nadine Dorries has attacked Rishi Sunak for wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 shoes, highlighting once more the wealth of the richest MP in Parliament.

Liz Truss supporter Dorries shared an article by the Daily Mail, which is also supporting the foreign secretary in the leadership election, in which the paper took aim at the former chancellor for sporting a £3,500 suit as he prepared for a leadership vote.

Dorries wrote on Twitter: “@trussliz will be travelling the country wearing her earrings which cost circa £4.50 from Claire Accessories. Meanwhile…

“Rishi visits Teeside in Prada shoes worth £450 and sported £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepared for crunch leadership vote.”

The tweet came amid an increasingly bitter and hostile briefing war between Sunak and Truss as they try to win the race to replace Boris Johnson, attacking one another’s policies and records in government.

Sunak’s choice of attire also reinforces once more just how out of touch he is with the rest of the country, with millions struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.