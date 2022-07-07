Lying, bigoted and incompetent Boris Johnson is finally booted from office

The lying, bigoted, incompetent prime minister that is Boris Johnson has finally been booted from office.

His dragged-out departure, in which he set a record for the highest number of ministerial resignations in the space of 24 hours, has caused unnecessary damage to the country as has his entire tenure.

Standing outside Downing Street, announcing his departure, Johnson told the country that no one in politics is indispensable.

He said: “I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week. And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

Yet throughout his speech he could not bring himself once to apologise or admit any wrongdoing.

More to follow

