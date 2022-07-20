Government’s net zero strategy breaches UK’s climate obligations, High Court rules

The law requires the government to produce detailed climate policies showing how the UK’s carbon budgets will be met.

The High Court has ruled that the government’s net-zero strategy is in breach of the law, as it does not explain how targets will be met.

The historic legal challenge was brought by Friends of the Earth, Good Law Project, and environmental campaigner Jo Wheatley. Amid record breaking temperatures yesterday, the court found that the Net Zero Strategy fails to meet the government’s obligations under the Climate Change Act.

The law requires the government to produce detailed climate policies showing how the UK’s carbon budgets will be met.

The High Court has told the government that it must now update its climate strategy with a detailed account of how its policies will achieve climate targets. The ruling also found that the public were kept in the dark about a shortfall in meeting a key target to cut emissions.

Friends of the Earth said in a press release: “Now, the government must update its climate strategy with a detailed account of how its policies will achieve climate targets, based on a realistic assessment of what they will deliver.”

Friends of the Earth lawyer Katie de Kauwe said: “We’re proud to have worked on this historic case. Taking strong action to cut carbon emissions is a win-win. Not only is it essential to preventing climate breakdown, but we can also tackle the cost of living crisis with cheap, renewable energy.

“This landmark ruling is a huge victory for climate justice and government transparency. It shows that the Climate Change Act is a piece of legislation which has teeth and can, if necessary, be enforced through our court system if the government does not comply with its legal duties.”

