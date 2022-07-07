Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

A number 10 source has said that Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.

After resignation upon resignation from his own ministers and trashing the highest office in the land with every minute he occupied it, Boris Johnson will finally resign as Prime Minister today.

News of a resignation letter being prepared comes after Johnson’s new education secretary Michelle Donelan and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called on Johnson to go.

Both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit the cabinet on Tuesday night, leading to a wave of resignations.

