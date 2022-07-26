Boris Johnson ‘doesn’t want to resign’ and ‘wishes he could carry on’ as PM, says Tory peer

"Boris thanked me for my 'Boris on the ballot' campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well."

Boris Johnson doesn’t want to resign and wishes he could remain prime minister, according to Tory peer Lord Cruddas.

The former Tory party treasurer said Mr Johnson told him how he felt during lunch at Chequers on Friday. It comes as former Tory leader William Hague warned that Johnson will be a “permanent nightmare” for the new PM, whoever it is. He said: “Boris lives his life as a performance, and he will want the next act to fill every seat in the theatre of British political life.”

Cruddas is currently running a campaign to have Johnson’s name added on the ballot for the Tory leadership election, with thousands of Tory members clogging up CCHQ phone lines and signing a petition demanding they be allowed to vote for Johnson, despite his record of lies, law breaking and scandal hit premiership.

Cruddas told the Telegraph: “There was no ambiguity in Boris’s views. He definitely does not want to resign. He wants to carry on and he believes that, with the membership behind him, he can.”

The peer added: “Boris thanked me for my ‘Boris on the ballot’ campaign. He said he was enjoying following it and he wished me well. He said he could understand the membership’s anger at what had happened.

“He said that he wished that he could carry on as Prime Minister. He said he does not want to resign.”

Downing Street has responded to the latest rumours about Johnson’s desire to carry on, insisting that he will leave when the new Tory leader is chosen in September.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.