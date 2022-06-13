Keir Starmer under investigation over alleged breaches of MPs’ code of conduct

The Labour leader is being probed by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Sir Keir Starmer is being investigated over alleged breaches of the rules on MPs’ gifts and earnings.

He is being probed under paragraph 14 of the parliamentary code of conduct that states MPs must “fulfil conscientiously” the requirements of the House of Commons “in respect of the registration of interests in the register of members’ financial interests.”

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is looking into Starmer’s registration of employment and earnings and his registration of gifts, benefits and hospitality.

Parliament’s register of interests appears to show that Starmer had logged some of his outside earnings and hospitality later than the 28-day deadline MPs must adhere to.

Small royalty payments from law books and football tickets

According to a report in The Telegraph, the investigation is centred on small royalty payments from law books he has previously authored. The book fees being investigated are believed to be linked to two payments from law books, one of £135.78 and another of £317.23.

Starmer is also facing an inquiry over the registration of football ticket gifts, one of which he received from Crystal Palace in April and the other from Watford in May, says The Telegraph’s report.

The late entries are reported to have a total value of £3,303.01.

Starmer insists he has done nothing wrong

The leader of the Labour Party insists he has done nothing wrong, telling reporters during a visit to Wakefield that, “There’s no problem here. My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course.”

A spokesperson for the Labour leader said: “Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations. The standards commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide.”

Commentators share their thoughts

Following the breaking of the story, commentators were quick to share their thoughts.

Guardian columnist Owen Jones tweeted: “This, like Beergate, is really minor, trivial stuff. It’s just unfortunate that Keir Starmer decided to make ‘integrity’ and ‘competence’ his dividing line with the Tories, and he’s now under investigation from both the police and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.”

Another Twitter user posted: “Throw enough mud at Keir Starmer and the public will think he’s like Boris Johnson.

“Dumbing down, Tory style.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

