Priti Patel’s speech disrupted by activists over ‘inhumane’ and ‘morally bankrupt’ Rwanda refugee plan

"Priti Patel, your racist policies are killing people. Your plans to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda are inhumane and are going to ruin people’s lives.”

The Home Secretary Priti Patel has been confronted by activists over her inhumane, cruel and morally bankrupt plan to offshore asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Patel was speaking at the Bassetlaw Conservative Association Spring Dinner when the activists from Green New Deal Rising stood up one after another to condemn her cruel policy.

As Patel started her speech, a woman stood up and said: “Priti Patel, your racist policies are killing people. Your plans to send people seeking asylum to Rwanda are inhumane and are going to ruin people’s lives.”

As plain-clothed security officers removed the woman, another activist stood up and said: “Priti Patel as a young person who wants to live in a fair and compassionate society, we are disgusted by your treatment of refugees in the UK.”

Another man shouted: “Priti Patel we demand that you drop your racist and problematic Rwanda migration policy. We demand that you treat people of this world fairly and you treat them with respect.”

Some of those present at the Conservative association dinner could be heard chanting: “Out, Out Out”.

Green New Deal Rising wrote on their Twitter account on May 7: “Last night we disrupted

@pritipatel because her #Rwandaplan is cruel, morally bankrupt & it will cost lives.

“We demand the Government drops this widely condemned policy & provides support for people seeking safety.

“No matter where we come from, we all deserve dignity & respect.

“We’re sickened to see the Gov ramping up its hostile policies rather than helping those fleeing from war, poverty & extreme weather.

“As climate change displaces entire communities, leaving people vulnerable to exploitation & violence, we MUST act with compassion.

“And as a country with a long history of exploiting people and resources, the UK must recognise its responsibility.

“We call on the Government to provide an accessible & decent system for people seeking refuge, to drastically cut emissions and to pay its dues! #GreenNewDeal”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

