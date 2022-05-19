Police investigation into Partygate concludes with 126 fines issued for eight events

126 fines issued for eight events.

The Metropolitan police say that they have now concluded their investigations into partygate, with 126 fines issued for eight events.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those that have already been fined, though it is not immediately clear if any of the additional fines have been issued to the prime minister.

The Met said that of those fined, 53 were men and 73 were women, with some receiving more than one fine.

More to follow

