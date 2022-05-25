Downing Street security guard was mocked for trying to stop lockdown breaking party

'People made fun of him because he was so worked up'

A Downing Street security guard was mocked and laughed at as he tried to stop a lockdown breaking party, according to new revelations.

The allegation came to light as part of a BBC panorama documentary, in which insiders who were present in Downing Street spoke of regular “wine time Fridays” and how there were “bottles lying around parts of the building, bins overflowing with rubbish and empties left on the table,” and “dozens of staff crowded together, and parties going so late that, on occasion, some ended up staying in Downing Street all night.”

It comes after ITV published photos of Boris Johnson raising a glass at the leaving do of his former director of communications, Lee Cain, during a party in Downing Street. The pictures were reportedly taken on 13 November 2020 and staffers allege that around 30 people had attended the party.

On one occasion, it’s alleged that a security guard was mocked and laughed at for trying to break up the gathering.

A person present said: “I remember when a custodian tried to stop it all and he was just shaking his head in this party, being like, ‘This shouldn’t be happening.’ People made fun of him because he was so worked up that this party was happening and it shouldn’t be happening.”

The revelations come ahead of the publication of Sue Gray’s report, which is expected to happen later today, in what will be a crucial 24 hours for the future of Boris Johnson.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

