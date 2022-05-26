26 cross-party MPs speak out on plans to cut 91,000 civil servant jobs

They're supporting the PCS union's campaign

Government plans to cut 91,000 civil service jobs over the next three years have received a bitter backlash from trade unions and opposition politicians. PCS – the union representing civil servants has said the plan “smacks of a government with little clue, no real plan and just intent on feeding headline grabbing news stories to the media to deflect attention from their failures and misdemeanours”.

Now a cross-party group of MPs have come together to oppose the planned job cuts. 26 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons condemning the proposals. Signatories to the motion include MPs from almost all opposition parties in parliament – including Labour, the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, Plaid Cymru, the SDLP, Alba, and even the DUP.

The motion reads, “That this House condemns Government plans to cut 91,000 jobs from the civil service over the next three years”. It goes on to state that the House, “considers this rushed announcement as a desperate attempt to deflect from their own failure to address the cost of living crisis; regards as spurious the claim that this would represent a return to 2016 levels, since at that time there were already serious issues of understaffing in Departments such as the Home Office”. And it concludes by saying the House, “believes the further loss of jobs in that department and others will only compound the present crisis; and therefore calls on the Government to withdraw these ill-considered proposals.”

The full list of MPs who have signed the Early Daily Motion are as follows:

Chris Stephens – SNP John McDonnell – Labour Liz Saville Roberts – Plaid Cymru Caroline Lucas – Green Alistair Carmichael – Liberal Democrat Grahame Morris – Labour Barry Gardiner – Labour Jim Shannon – DUP Jonathan Edwards – Independent Geraint Davies – Labour Stuart C McDonald – SNP Chris Law – SNP Kenny MacAskill – Alba Stewart Malcolm McDonald – SNP Kate Osborne – Labour Angela Crawley – SNP Andy McDonald – Labour Anne McLaughlin – SNP Colum Eastwood – SDLP Allan Dorans – SNP Amy Callagahan – SNP Kim Johnson – Labour Deidre Brock – SNP Patrick Grady – SNP David Linden – SNP Douglas Chapman – SNP

The PCS Union is calling for people to contact their MP asking them to sign the Early Day Motion.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.