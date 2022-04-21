‘It’s utterly depressing to be asked to defend the indefensible’: Tories tell Johnson to go after government is forced into U-turn

'We’ve come full circle, with Labour’s motion now likely to pass, without a full vote'

While Boris Johnson is in India, the scale of the Tory rebellion against his premiership is growing as MPs debate a motion, tabled by Labour but backed by six other opposition parties, saying there should be an inquiry into claims Boris Johnson misled MPs when he told them there were no parties in No 10.

Influential Tory backbencher Steve Baker, who was initially supportive of Johnson not just earlier this week but also during the initial stages of the debate today, asking the SNP’s Ian Blackford “does he not believe in redemption?”, has this afternoon called for Johnson to resign.

Baker told the Commons during the debate that Johnson ‘should be long gone’. He said: “I’ve been tempted to forgive. I have to say now that the possibility of that really, for me, has gone.

“I have to say, I’m sorry, but for not obeying the letter and spirit… the prime minister now should be long gone.

“I’ll certainly vote for this motion but really the prime minister should know the gig’s up.”

Baker’s bombshell intervention came after another Tory MP, William Wragg, tore into Johnson. Wragg told the Commons: “It is utterly depressing to be asked to defend the indefensible.

“Each time, part of us withers.

“I have questioned my place in this party in recent months, perhaps that’s symptomatic of a sway of our voters in the country.

“But I tell them firmly I’m not going anywhere, and I urge them to stick with us at the forthcoming elections.

“But for us to maintain their trust and confidence, we must be seen to do the right thing.”

The interventions come after a humiliating U-turn by the government. In response to Labour’s motion, the government was proposing a vote on a motion that would delay the decision on whether or not to have a probe into whether the PM lied for weeks until the conclusion of the police work and Sue Gray report, in effect kicking the issue into the long grass.

However, after speculation all morning that Tory whips had underestimated the scale of anger and rebellion on their backbenches, the government suddenly announced that Tory MPs will now be given a free vote on the matter, clearly keen to avoid a vote that would show the sheer scale of opposition to Tory whips.

So, we’ve come full circle, with Labour’s motion now likely to pass, without a full vote, meaning that the PM will now be referred to the Privileges Committee for investigation into whether or not he misled Parliament.

The privileges committee can recommend some severe sanctions, including suspending Johnson from Parliament or even expelling him if it takes a critical enough view of his conduct.

Johnson’s premiership has entered what is now a dangerous moment.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

