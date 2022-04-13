Covid-19 victims’ families call on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign

“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”

Covid victims’ families have said that both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign, after the pair were fined by the Met for breaking lockdown restrictions.

Both the prime minister and the chancellor were found to have broken the very laws they set, with both previously insisting that they had not broken any lockdown rules and the prime minister even telling the House of Commons on 8 December that he had been ‘repeatedly assured’ there were no parties and that no Covid rules were broken.

Following the latest developments, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families Campaign Group has said that neither the prime minister or the chancellor can continue in their positions.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for the campaign group, said: “Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.”

“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK Twitter page tweeted: “After everything it’s still unbelievably painful that @BorisJohnson was partying & breaking his own lockdown rules, while we were unable to be at loved ones’ sides in their dying moments, or in miserable funerals with only a handful of people.

“We were following the rules. The fact that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak then lied about it, and would have continued to do so if the police hadn’t intervened, is truly shameless. They broke the law. But even worse, they took us all for mugs.

“When we met the PM in the @downingstreet garden – the same one where they had these parties – he looked us in the eyes and said he had done everything he could to save our loved ones.

“We now know that that was a lie. There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue.”

