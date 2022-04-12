Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined for attending parties during lockdown

So far, a total of more than 50 fines have been handed for Covid law-breaking in government buildings.

The prime minister and the chancellor will be fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching lockdown rules.

Fixed penalty notices have been sent to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak as part of fines issued to those who attended parties in Whitehall when COVID restrictions were in place during 2020 and 2021.

A number 10 spokesperson said: “The PM and Chancellor have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer responded to the news by calling for both to resign. He tweeted: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Johnson will become the first sitting prime minister to receive a punishment for breaking the law.

The prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson has also been fined as part of the Met’s investigation.

A spokesperson for Mrs Johnson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice.

“She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”

MPs are reportedly furious that the fines have been issued during parliamentary recess, meaning that they cannot hold Johnson and Sunak to account right away, leading to the Lib Dems to call for Parliament to be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence.

A spokesperson for the party said: “Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all”.

Johnson and senior Tories had spent weeks telling Parliament and the rest of the country that no rules were broken and that ‘all guidelines were followed’. It no remains to be seen whether the Tory party who has so often referred to Labour as soft on crime will do anything about a sitting prime minister and chancellor breaking the law while in Downing Street.

