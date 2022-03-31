Tory MP condemned after telling Boris Johnson UK should only accept ‘right’ sort of migrants

'We want Ukrainians, we want Qataris, we don’t want people in rubber boats'. said Sir Bill Wiggin

Tory MP Sir Bill Wiggin has been strongly condemned after telling Boris Johnson during his appearance before the liaison committee that the UK should only be accepting the ‘right’ sort of migrants.

The North Herefordshire MP said: “We have, on at least three occasions, promised the Qataris visa-free access.

“These are very wealthy people who are unlikely to stay. And yet, despite saying we do it three times, we still haven’t delivered.”

He added: “The only people who are turning up are turning up in rubber boats.

“Why can’t we get the right people through our immigration system, instead of the wrong ones?”

Asked by Johnson to further clarify his question, Wiggin responded: “We want Ukrainians, we want Qataris, we don’t want people in rubber boats.”

One social media user asked: “How tf has this sort of language become acceptable?”, while Nazir Afzal tweeted: “My family came with nothing & they produced a Chief Prosecutor & much else.

“Countless people made their lives here & made this country greater but apparently, we’re the wrong ones.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Wiggin went on a £2,740 Qatari funded trip to the country, which may explain his lobbying for free visas for Qataris.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

