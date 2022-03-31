Tory minister shows support for the creation of a national ‘Margaret Thatcher day’

'Celebrations to include ritual milk stealing and the annual rendering of 3.6 million people unemployed'

A Tory minister has been ridiculed for throwing her support behind the creation of a national Margaret Thatcher Day.

Kemi Badenoch told MPs on Wednesday that she would support the creation of a Margaret Thatcher day after being asked about it in the Commons.

Tory MP Sheryll Murray told the House: “There is no doubt that our first female Prime Minister led the way by showing women that they can reach the highest office and do the job well.

“What steps are the Government taking to encourage more women to seek elected office? Will the Minister consider a similar accolade to that of the Falkland Islands and celebrate a Margaret Thatcher day?”

The Falkland Islands already have a Margaret Thatcher day every January 10.

Equalities minister Badenoch replied: “I would be very supportive of a Margaret Thatcher day, but I think that is more a question for the Prime Minister than for me.”

Suggestion of a national Margaret Thatcher day was brutally mocked online, with Otto English tweeting: “Tory Minister Kemi Badenoch proposes a “Margaret Thatcher Day”. Celebrations to include ritual milk stealing and the annual rendering of 3.6 million people unemployed.” Another social media user wrote: “If you think about it, every shitty day here is Margaret Thatcher Day.”

Others were less than amused, responding to the news with: “F*** right off.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.