‘They’re lying to you’: Editor interrupts Russian TV news broadcast with ‘no war’ protest

'No war, stop the war, don't believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.’

An editor of a state controlled Russian News programme interrupted a live broadcast to carry out an on-air protest against the invasion of Ukraine, in what has been hailed as a ‘tremendously brave act’.

The protester in question, has been identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, who was an editor at Channel One. She appeared behind the presenter with a sign which read ‘No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.’

The broadcaster, which is controlled by the Kremlin, immediately took the camera off Ovsyannikova’s protest. She is now in police custody.

Before her protest, Ovsyannikova recorded a video in which she called events in Ukraine a ‘crime’. She said: “What is currently happening in Ukraine is a crime. Russia is a country-aggressor. All responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of one person: Vladimir Putin.

“My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian. They were never enemies … Unfortunately, for the last several years I worked at Channel One, promoting Kremlin propaganda and for that I am very ashamed right now. I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be told from TV screens, that I allowed Russian people to be zombified.

“We stayed quiet when all of this was just getting started in 2014. We didn’t come out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [Russian opposition leader Alexei] Navalny. We continued to quietly watch this inhumane regime. Now the whole world turned away from us. Ten generations of our descendants won’t be able to wash away the shame of this fratricidal war.”

Social media users praised Ovsyannikova’s bravery and courage.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “What a brave woman Marina Ovsyannikova is and such fortitude to speak out against what the Putin regime are doing. We now need to find sanctuary for her if she requires it. She has spoken truth to power in Russia. We need to stand with her.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

