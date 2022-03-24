Sunak mocked for filling ‘Sainsbury’s worker’s’ Kia in staged photoshoot and struggling with contactless card

"Say what you like about Rishi, he does a cracking impression of a billionaire who has never been in a shop before.”

The chancellor is having a terrible day. After his Spring Statement was heavily criticised by the opposition, think tanks and even Tory MPs as well as the right-wing press, Sunak is now being ruthlessly mocked for a staged photoshoot and not knowing how to use a contactless card.

It has emerged that the car the chancellor was pictured filling up with petrol to highlight his 5p cut to fuel duty which was shared all over his social media feeds, did not in actual fact belong to him.

Treasury sources have confirmed that the Kia Rio was in fact owned by a Sainsbury’s employee and that the chancellor paid for the petrol.

Social media users mocked the chancellor, with one writing: “I’d love to meet the people who thought that millionaire Rishi Sunak and his billionaire wife were driving around in a Kia Rio”. Another wrote: “A charlatan of the highest order, don’t fall for the spin and mirrors.”

Footage shared online also appears to show Sunak not knowing how to use a contactless card. The clip which was posted online and recorded by Sky News shows the chancellor holding his card up to a device that was intended to scan his purchase.

Captioning the video, a twitter account wrote: “Say what you like about Rishi, he does a cracking impression of a billionaire who has never been in a shop before.”

Another wrote: “Sunak’s advisors kicking themselves for not explaining how a contactless card reader works”.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.