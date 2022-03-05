Solidarity builds to help Poland accommodate refugees fleeing Ukraine

As central Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees with open arms, the international community ramps up efforts to support primary receiving counties like Poland.

The United Nations has estimated that more than one million Ukraine civilians have already been displaced as a result of the Russian invasion. The EU commissioner for crisis management warns that the war risks displacing “over seven million people.”

Central Europe has been welcoming Ukrainians with open arms. With a 500-kilometre border with Ukraine, Poland has been showing commendable solidarity with its neighbouring nation. The country is planning to accommodate up to 1 million people from Ukraine, alongside Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova – one of Europe’s smallest and poorest countries – where tens of thousands of Ukrainians have arrived since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Amnesty International warns, the primary receiving countries in central Europe are not equipped to handle the volume of refugees that are likely to arrive on their borders in the coming weeks and simply don’t have the capacity to meet those needs on a large scale and prolonged basis.

In the first nine months of 2021, Poland only accepted around 5,200 refugees, so to accommodate 1 million is a huge challenge.

Despite the challenges, Poland’s humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine has been extensive and inspiring, with the people of Poland coming together to act in solidarity and provide assistance to those caught up in the conflict.

#TogetherForUkraine

Determined to help the women, children and seniors arriving at Poland’s borders, the people of Poland set up a #TogetherForUkraine group – coordinated action in which 30 different non-profit organisations are taking part.

So far, the group has managed to collect over 600,000 EUR, which has been used to purchase food, warm clothes, transport, and accommodation for refugees. The funds are also being used to purchase bulletproof vests, helmets and first aid kits for the Ukrainian soldiers.

As of March 3, more than 575,000 refugees had already found shelter in Poland, and it is estimated that around 100,000 refugees will be entering Poland daily.

According to the #TogetherForUkraine group, the daily cost of welcoming and supporting two refugees – typically a mother with a child – which constitute 90% of refugees coming to Poland – is on average 25 EUR. The remaining 10% of refugees are seniors, whose cost of living is higher due to the medical care they need.

“It deeply affects the Polish citizens, who at the moment are still able to bear this cost, but with every day it is becoming increasingly difficult, until it finally exceeds the capabilities of our government and the citizens directly involved in the help,” states #TogetherForUkraine.

UK launches essential items distribution missions

In the UK, groups have been working hard to provide aid for those caught up in the conflict.

The Polish & British Solidarity with Ukraine #StandWithUkraine have been collecting vital items to help refugees, including toys, foil survival blankets, sleeping bags, thermal clothing, toothbrushes and more. Items are being sent to distribution centres and shipped out to Poland.

The small town of New Mills in Derbyshire has been involved in such commendable efforts, with the locals delivering vans of donations to Manchester distribution centres.

Mika Chorzowsko who is from Poland and lives in New Mills, launched a collection campaign. Talking to LFF, she spoke of the sleepless night she has had since Ukraine was attacked.

“On Saturday, I saw a collection organised by Polish volunteers, so I contacted them and started my own ‘little’ collection. People’s kindness surpassed my expectations and I ended up with a lorry, four vans and five private cars full of goods being delivered to Manchester.

“The people of Poland are so happy to help as we don’t want anyone to be left alone like the Poles were many years ago,” Mika Chorzowsko told LFF.

Similar efforts have been made in Perthshire, where community groups have been mobilised to collect essential items to go to Poland and Ukraine by lorry. The donations are primarily for the refugee women, children and babies who are entering Poland to escape the fighting in Ukraine.

Wioletta Hass-Lipinska, head teacher at the Polish Saturday School in the city of Perth, Scotland, described the local community is being “beyond fantastic” for the way they have gathered clothes, medicine and toiletries for refugees.

Donations to the #TogetherForUkraine campaign can be made on the international aid operation’s website.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

