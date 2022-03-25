P&O chief exec admits firm broke the law yet insists he would make same decision again

The P&O Ferries boss went on to reveal to MPs he is paid a basic salary of £325,000 a year.

The chief executive of P&O Ferries has admitted that the firm broke the law when it decided to sack 800 workers without consultation or notice, while at the same time insisting that he would make the same decision again.

Peter Hebblethwaite appeared before MPs yesterday, where he admitted that there was ‘absolutely no doubt’ the company was required to consult with unions before taking action.

He was interrupted by Labour MP Andy McDonald who asked: “So you chose to break the law? Hebblethwaite continued: “We chose not to consult and we are – and will – compensate everybody in full for that.”

In an extraordinary exchange, McDonald then asked: “When you get in your car and drive on the motorway [and] see the 70mph sign, do you decide that’s not going to apply to me? I’m going to do 90 because I think it’s important that I do that? Is that how you go about your life?”

Appearing before the Transport and Business Select Committees, Hebblethwaite was also asked if he would make the decision again, to which he replied he would as it has saved the business.

Earlier this month, P&O Ferries sacked 800 staff that work on its vessels with immediate effect, with plans to use cheap agency staff on its ships instead.

The leading UK ferry operator sacked its staff without notice or consultation. The move sparked outrage among workers, many of whom refused to leave the ships and security guards were seen placing handcuffs on them as they were told to remove workers.

P&O’s decision to sack its workforce in such a callous manner received widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, with the government calling the treatment of workers ‘wholly unacceptable’.

The P&O Ferries boss went on to reveal to MPs he is paid a basic salary of £325,000 a year. Asked about whether he would be accepting a bonus following the sackings, he refused to rule it out, saying: “I don’t know the answer to that.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

