Labour suspends John Bercow after report finds him guilty of bullying

The 89-page report said that Bercow’s conduct was “so serious that he should never be allowed a pass to the Parliamentary estate; and that if he were still a MP it would have recommended expelling him from the House”.

The Labour Party has suspended former Commons speaker John Bercow pending an investigation, after a report found him guilty of bullying.

The report, published by the Independent Expert Panel into the former Commons speaker’s conduct, states Mr Bercow “has been a serial liar” and “a serial bully” and found that he had bullied House of Commons staff.

The independent probe upheld 21 allegations against Bercow across three complaints.

The report said: “Members of staff in the House should not be expected to have to tolerate it as part of everyday life. No person at work however senior should behave in this way.

“The findings of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which we have upheld, show that the respondent has been a serial bully.

“Like many bullies, he had those whom he favoured and those whom he made victims.”

Bercow has described report as “travesty of justice” based on a “vengeful vendetta”. He added: “It is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay & baseless rumour, & advanced by old school dogmatists once intent on resisting change at all costs & now settling some ancient scores”.

