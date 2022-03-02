Governments picking refugees based on skin colour or how “civilised” they find them sets a dangerous precedent

“The “but they look like us” attitude playing out in the west shouts that it’s ok for the Middle East to live the horror of war."

Safya Khan-Ruf is a Researcher at HOPE not hate

The Ukrainian invasion has highlighted stark differences in the treatment of refugees and the language being used by politicians, journalists and experts to describe this conflict.

Far-right online channels have been very active on Ukraine since Russian forces rolled into the country. Opinions are divided between those that admire Vladimir Putin’s authoritarianism and those who are dismayed by the conflict between “white nations”. One Nazi channel on the messaging app Telegram claimed: “This war is so fucking stupid, whenever you see two White nations at war with each other, you’ll find a Jew sitting at the top.”

However, far-right groups are not the only ones who have noticed skin colour in this conflict. The first few days of the invasion have highlighted casual, albeit more coded, descriptions in the mainstream media.

In a segment on the BBC, David Sakvarelidze, former deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine, described his emotional response in seeing “European people with blue eyes and blond hair being killed, children being killed every day” in his country. The implications highlight at its core that seeing non-white children being killed isn’t shocking, it’s normal. Meanwhile, Senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata, reporting from Kyiv, described Ukraine as “a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city, where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

D’Agata issued an apology for his poor choice of words, but the orientalist discourse is made evident, with this war striking a chord for many because the victims are white. Coded words such as ‘civilised’ imply other wars outside Europe have uncivilised people. The word civilised cannot be separated from its historical links to conquest and colonialism either. Stratifying people through the lens of civilised/uncivilised was key to European imperialism.

“The “but they look like us” attitude playing out in the west shouts that it’s ok for the Middle East to live the horror of war. The only lives that matter are white, blonde, blue-eyed humans; they make you a “relatively civilized” victim and grant you an expedited refugee status,” wrote a Lebanese commentator on Twitter.

Comparisons to Ukrainians also highlight the difference humanising a people can make and how non-white, non-European people suffering in conflict have been covered in mainstream media. Daniel Hannan, a former Conservative member of European Parliament, wrote in London’s Telegraph newspaper of the Ukrainian people being attacked: “Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.”

Refugees

The war isn’t even a week old and yet has already caused mass displacement, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing across Europe, looking for safety. Countries like Poland are rightfully being applauded for welcoming them. However, this is the same country that refused to take any refugees under the 2015 deal to allocate 160,000 people among EU member countries in order to take the load off Greece and Italy.

There are several studies in Europe showing consistent preferences for immigrant groups from closer and “whiter” regions. This conflict has shown the most anti-migration leaders completely changing their positions – but for governments to pick refugees based on skin colour or how “civilised” they find them sets a dangerous precedent and encourages othering. The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, “These people are intelligent, they are educated people. … This is not the refugee wave we have been used to, people we were not sure about their identity, people with unclear pasts, who could have been even terrorists…” This racist discourse between ‘intellectual’ European refugees and ‘terrorist’ refugees from Africa, the Middle East and central Asia is openly being said in the mainstream.

To be clear, Ukrainians should absolutely be welcomed into European countries, but humanising them should not come at the expense of other refugees. Furthermore, refugees shouldn’t be picked based on what they would bring to the country. Jean-Louis Bourlanges, a member of the French National Assembly, told a TV channel that the Ukrainian refugees will be “an immigration of great quality, intellectuals, one that we will be able to take advantage of”.

This rhetoric is also translating to racist actions on the ground. The BBC reported on 28 February that many non-Ukrainians stuck in the country and at the border “are frantically sending messages asking their government to evacuate them.” According to the Times of India, “hundreds” of Indian students are trapped at the borders with Poland and Hungary “without food, shelter and water as Ukrainian border guards were not allowing them through check points.”

There are also accusations of discrimination against non-Ukrainians at the hand of mostly Ukrainian authorities. Twitter is rife with pictures and videos allegedly showing harassment at train stations and border checkpoints. There have also been numerous reports of Ukrainian security officials preventing Africans from catching buses and trains going to the border. Nigeria’s government has condemned reports that its citizens, and those of other African countries, have been stopped from leaving Ukraine. “Skin is a passport … epidermal citizenship,” one social media user said.

Not all wars are treated equally and geopolitics naturally play a part in coverage, as does proximity. But the Western response to this invasion has put into stark focus just how different reactions have been in comparison to other conflicts and the role that skin colour and proximity plays in it.

Critics have also pointed out the hypocrisy of how crowdsourcing and setting up online donations to fund Kyiv’s military has had no government backlash or suspension of monetary accounts. Manuals to make Molotov cocktails have been given glowing coverage and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said she supports individuals from the UK who might want to go to Ukraine to join an international force to fight. This has been compared to how difficult helping in other conflicts such as Yemen or Syria has been.

As one user wrote on Twitter, “It would be great to see just a little of that enthusiasm for the legitimacy of armed resistance extended to people who are not white.”

