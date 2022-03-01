GB News host Neil Oliver rinsed for most ‘useless bit of analysis’ on Ukraine

'Perfectly sums up the pointlessness of GBNEWS'

GB News host Neil Oliver has been ruthlessly mocked online for what many have slammed as a ‘bizarre’ and ‘useless’ monologue, as he discussed his views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oliver appeared on GB News to claim that he didn’t know what was going on in Ukraine but that he was ignoring the coverage of most of the ‘mainstream media’ because he doesn’t trust it. However, despite professing his ignorance, that didn’t stop him from blaming the West, EU and NATO for the current crisis.

He told viewers: “I’ll be honest, I don’t know what’s happening in Ukraine, I don’t understand it either. I ignore most of the mainstream media because I don’t trust it. In the Wild West world of online, where I graze widely, it feels like there are as many different assessments and explanations of the situation in Ukraine as there are people with keyboards and phones.

“What I do know is that truth is rarer than gold, and therefore harder to find.

“I also know that whatever Vladimir Putin is up to in Ukraine, the West must accept responsibility for a share of the blame for what is now being suffered and endured by ordinary people there.

“Whatever Putin has done, whatever NATO and the governments of the EU have done – and I say again I don’t feel anywhere close to knowing what’s been going on, and what is going on – men, women and children are sheltering underground on European soil in 2022.”

The clip was rinsed online, with one social media user writing: “He said he doesn’t know what’s happening and doesn’t understand what’s happening then you promote his ‘views’ based on zero knowledge and zero understanding.

“Perfectly sums up the pointlessness of @GBNEWS”.

Another wrote: “Professional, brave reporters from serious news orgs risking their safety are also coincidentally highlighting what utter trash outlets like this are. Pumping out Putin tropes – ‘you can’t trust the facts’ – to cover up the fact it barely has actual reporters to get the facts.”

Otto English tweeted in response to the video: “Neil Oliver doesn’t understand what is going on… but he does know that he doesn’t trust the governments of the EU, North America and the UK to tell the truth.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

