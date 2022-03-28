Energy strategy Boris Johnson promised ‘in days’ has been delayed again amid standoff with Rishi Sunak

Sunak is said to have told colleagues ‘he wants to turn off the spending taps and that every “marginal pound” should go towards tax cuts’.

A much-anticipated energy strategy that Boris Johnson promised ‘within days’ has been delayed yet again, as millions up and down the country continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Johnson had promised to set out an energy strategy for the country amid increased scrutiny of the UK’s reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The Financial Times reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is holding out against new spending commitments, as the fallout from his underwhelming Spring Statement continues. Even some of his own Tory colleagues are accusing him of making things worse amid the cost of living crisis.

The paper reports that Sunak is said to have told colleagues ‘he wants to turn off the spending taps and that every “marginal pound” should go towards tax cuts’.

There are understood to be splits within the Cabinet too, with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng taking more of an interest in onshore wind and solar power, which the Treasury believes is poor value for money.

While over a million people face being pushed into poverty as a result of soaring energy bills, inflation and tax hikes, the government it seems has buried its head in the sand and is devoid of any strategy.

It had promised to publish the strategy this week, after delays already this month because Sunak wanted ‘more time’ to engage with it. The earliest date at which to expect an announcement now would be April 4, some officials say.

Ruth Cadbury MP tweeted in response to the news: “Remember when the Prime Minister promised a new energy strategy within days?

“Now it’s been delayed because of another bust up between the Chancellor & Prime Minister.

“After a decade in power this divided Government are once again failing to act.”

