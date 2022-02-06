‘Unacceptable and entirely preventable’: Homelessness in London rises by 20% in a year

New data shows the magnitude of rough sleeping in the capital, sparking calls for immediate government action.

The number of people sleeping on the streets of London has risen by almost 20% in just a year, newly released figures reveal.

Research by Combined Homelessness and Information (CHAIN), which records information about people sleeping rough and the wider street population in London, shows that between October and November last year, 491 people were sleeping on the streets of the capital. The outreach teams also recorded 2,949 people sleeping rough in London for at least one night during the same period. This represents an increase of 19% of people living in the streets since the same period in 2020.

The criteria of an individual sleeping rough is someone who has had a “high number of contacts over three weeks or more which suggests they are living on the streets.”

‘Unacceptable and entirely preventable’

Matt Downie, chief executive of the homelessness charity Crisis, says the figures are “unacceptable and entirely preventable.”

“What’s most concerning is the rise in people who are living on the streets – meaning they are bedding down on the streets night after night. Sadly, we know all too well that people who are living on the streets often face multiple challenges to ending their homelessness, including health needs such as mental health,” said Downie.

Young people on a homelessness cliff edge

In response to CHAIN’s report, The Salvation Army is warning that people young people are on the cliff edge of homelessness.

The charity warns that the government’s pledge for extra funding to tackle homelessness does not go far enough and that support is needed to target the underlying issues and root causes of homelessness in order to combat it.

Salvation Army research shows that nearly one in five people aged 18 to 30 are behind with rent or mortgage payments. The organisation warns that rising costs of living puts young people at further risk of becoming homeless.

The charity is calling on the government to act immediately to help prevent people becoming homeless and to provide accommodation combined with specialist support to help tackle the reasons people end up on the streets.

Prevention is better than cure

Lorrita Johnson, director of Homelessness Services for The Salvation Army says there is no easy solution and many people will need ongoing support to help break the cycle of rough sleeping.

“When tackling homelessness, prevention is better than a cure. By the time you have no choice but to sleep on the streets the road back to health, housing and happiness can be a very long one. While the CHAIN figures give a snapshot of rough sleeping, our research shows how close so many young people are to the threat of homelessness.

“It is also deeply concerning that so many people are sleeping rough for the first time, particularly over winter. This is a worrying trend that points to overall rough sleeping figures rising.

“There are many reasons why people end up sleeping rough but the warning signs that someone is at risk of being forced onto the streets are clear and we have a chance to intervene with housing, access to health care, mental health and addiction support and help into employment,” said Johnson.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward.

