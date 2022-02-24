‘There is no purgatory for war criminals’: Ukrainian Ambassador slams Russia’s envoy in UN showdown

Sergiy Kyslytsya implored Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya to do everything possible to stop the war

As Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of the morning, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations sent a powerful message to Russian leaders.

Sergiy Kyslytsya implored Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya to do everything possible to stop the war and to ‘call Putin, call (Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov to stop (the) aggression.’

Kyslytsya slammed Nebenzia and told him: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell ambassador.’

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion in a pre-dawn statement, launching all-out war on Ukraine with missiles, warplanes and tanks. The Russian President announced he was starting the invasion to “defend people who have been victims of abuse and genocide”, an utterly bogus pretext.

The Ukrainian government has reported airstrikes at military facilities in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, as well as artillery fire on the border.

Ukraine’s interior ministry has said that the country has come under attack from cruise and ballistic missiles, with Russia targetting infrastructure near major cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Dnipro.

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” said Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.