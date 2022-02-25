Russian police arrest more than 1,700 anti-war protesters and warn they could face ‘treason’ charges

Russians are also said to have been warned by authorities that any 'negative comments' about Putin's invasion of the Ukraine would be treated as 'treason'.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to carry out a brutal invasion of Ukraine is not only being met with fierce opposition abroad but also within Russia.

Protesters have taken to the streets across Russian cities calling on Putin to stop the war.

At least 957 protesters were arrested in Moscow with others being detained in 54 cities across the country including in St Petersburg.

Opposition to Putin’s invasion by land, air and sea has also been voiced by notable figures inside Russia, including the Director of a state-funded theatre in the Russian capital.

Yelena Kovalskaya, said on Facebook that she was quitting her job – writing how it is “impossible to work for a killer and get paid by him”.

The Telegraph reported that Makar Zadorozhny, a Moscow actor, published a letter from his theatre’s administration, which warned employees against voicing negative opinions on the conflict.

The letter read: ‘Negative comments will be treated as treason.’

Prominent Russian human rights activist Marina Litvinovich was also detained by police yesterday shortly after she publicly called on Russians to rally in their cities against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

