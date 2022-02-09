Radical Roundup: 10 stories that have got buried – Week 2, February 2022

The news you didn’t seek this week...

XPO strikes suspended but low pay dispute is far from over

Following a pay offer by XPO Transport Solutions Ltd., providers of transportation solutions designed at giving shoppers better capacity and flexibility, and talks at the conciliation service Acas, Unite agreed to suspend strike action. The strikes were due to begin this week.

Unite however describe the offer as “disappointing”, saying it is below the aspirations of members and fails to bring rates of pay in-line with competitors of XPO.

Unite has recommended that members reject the pay offer. The union’s national officer Matt Draper said: “Following two days of talks at Acas, Unite is disappointed with the offer put forward with XPO, which fails to increase pay rate in line with the company’s competitors.

“However, Unite will ballot members on the offer in order to demonstrate to XPO their determination to secure a decent pay increase.

“If the pay offer is rejected then the week-long strike set to begin on Monday 21 February will go ahead, which will inevitably cause huge disruption to XPO’s clients.”

2. Solihull refuse collectors’ strike looms

Monday February 7 saw GMB Union begin balloting members over a pay dispute. The ballot, which will end on March 4, will see more than 100 refuse collectors working for Amey Services Ltd. participate.

Amey, an infrastructure support service provider, is refusing to negotiate collectively to GMB on the issue of workers’ pay.

Dave Warwick, GMB organiser, said: “Refuse collectors in Solihull do not want to go on strike, but Amey has backed them into a corner by refusing to negotiate.

“Inflation is rampant, we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and these workers are massively in demand.

“These refuse collectors have worked right through the pandemic – all they want is pay rise to keep them in line with the industry average.

“It’s up the Amey – they can stop industrial action in its tracks by getting round the table and avoiding disruption for the people of Solihull.”

3. It’s 2022 and the fight against racism continues in full force

The TUC highlights some of the key issues affecting black workers, and the opportunities 2022 may afford to address them.

The TUC notes how the scale of existing inequities has been starkly exposed by the pandemic, and, in many cases, deepened. These inequities include black and minority ethic people being more likely to be living in overcrowded housing, have poorer health outcomes, and be concentrated in insecure work with less access to employment benefits.

According to the TUC, there is a continued failure by government to consider the impact their policies have on the lives of black workers.

The Trade Union Congress says it will call on government to ensure the impact of the pandemic on black workers are taken into consideration in the forthcoming public inquiry into the pandemic.

4. Great Grimsby MP ‘missing in action’

Lia Nici-Townend, Conservative MP for Great Grimsby, has been accused of ignoring the plight of workers in a long-running Actavo strike.

One February 4, activists staged a protest outside the MP’s constituency office. Lia Nici has been accused on ignoring the plight of constituents who have asked for her help during the long-running dispute.

The workers are protesting being paid up to 15% below the agreed rate for the job by their employer, Actavo.

Unite regional officer Richard Bedford said, “Lia Nici the MP for Great Grimsby is having trouble standing up for her constituents employed by Actavo. They are being underpaid and Lia Nici has refused to help.

“The Conservatives have promised to level up the North. Levelling up isn’t just about big infrastructure projects it’s about good jobs and decent pay, especially when the UK is in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis,” he added.

5. Premier Foods teams up with FactShare to help feed people across Britain

British food manufacturer Premier Foods has teamed up with FactShare, a food distribution charity aimed at helping stopping people going hungry, to provide the equivalent of 100,000 meals to help feed people across the UK.

Premier Foods will be donating 30 pallets of food to be distributed to FactShare’s network of over 10,500 charities and community groups.

Richard Martin, chief customer officer at Premier Foods said: “Supporting local communities is a key pillar within our Enriching Life Plan and our target is to donate 1 million meals to people in need each year.”

6. We Own It highlight three ways Boris Johnson can deliver better buses if he’s serious about levelling up

We Own It, campaigners against privatisation and for 21st century public ownership, alludes to how the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ white paper promised to deliver better buses around the country.

According to We Own It, better buses won’t be achieved unless Johnson gives London-style regulation powers to all authorities across the country, reverses the ban on new publicly owned bus companies, and funds buses properly.

7. UNISON says there are no ‘fresh ideas’ to deal with escalating NHS staffing crisis

UNISON has lashed out at the health secretary’s plan to deal with the NHS backlog, saying there are no new ideas to deal with the demoralised, overworked and underpaid staff who are quitting the NHS every day.

Christina McAnea, UNISON general secretary, commented on the plan to deal with the waiting list crisis: “There’s nothing new to see here. Without fresh ideas to deal with the growing NHS staffing crisis or the broken care system, services won’t be there for those needing help.

“Demoralised, overworked, underpaid staff are quitting the NHS every day. There’s a complete absence of thinking from ministers on how to hold on to experienced employees and attract enthusiastic new recruits.

“The answer is simple. The government must come up with an inflation-busting pay rise that protects the NHS, values its staff, helps cut the backlog and shortens waiting times for anxious patients.

“It’s time for a proper plan to expand the health workforce so the NHS can meet the many demands being made of it,” McAnea continued.

8. Plaid Cymru says lack of long Covid clinics in Wales is forcing people to pay for private medical care

Plaid Cymru has spoken out of the lack of clinics to deal with long Covid in Wales. The Welsh party has said treatment of long Covid – defined as symptoms of Covid lasting for over 12 weeks – should not be a preserve of the rich.

A £5m Adferiad programme was set up to diagnose, rehabilitate and support those suffering from long-Covid in Wales. According to Plaid Cymru, the programme has assisted around 2,200 people across Wales.

Plaid Cymru has called for an “end to a piecemeal approach that is forcing long COVID patients to go private.”

9. Northern leaders call on Department for Transport to release funding for Transport for North

Political and business leaders in the North are calling on ministers to provide clarity on future funding for Transport for the North (TfN). Such funding, according to TfN, is vital to enable the organisation to continue working on plans to improve connectivity across the north and to thereby unlock economic potential.

Leaders in the region have expressed “grave concern” that with only weeks of this financial year left, TfN is still waiting for confirmation of its funding for the next three years.

“The board was concerned to note the implications this is having on TfN’s ability to deliver its agreed programme of work, and the consequential implications the continued uncertainty has for the health and well-being of staff,” said Cllr Louise Gittins, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and vice-chair of Transport for the North.

10. NEU reports fall in Covid-related absence but says overall numbers remain high

The National Education Union (NEU) has reported there has been a fall in student and staff absence rates due to Covid but numbers still remain high with around one in 25 pupils and staff absent for Covid-related reasons. The union acknowledges that in some schools and region, the figures will be much higher.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, commented on the attendance data: “The NEU has consistently called for greater investment in air filtration and ventilation, measures which would still help to bring down current infection rates in schools and colleges and reduce the ​disruption to education.

“This week’s exams announcement acknowledges the impact of Covid on learning. As students enter their final months before national examinations it is incumbent upon government to ensure this period of learning is as uninterrupted as possible,” Dr Bousted added.

