Murdoch media uses ‘dubious’ polls from climate change deniers

Stooping to a new low, The Sun bases a report on a survey acknowledged as using ‘loaded’ question to allege public resentment on the banning of the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars.

The Sun recently reported that ‘fuming voters’ are in opposition of the government’s 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars. The report cites a survey that alleges public resentment to the plans to end the sale of new fossil-fuel powered cars.

The right-wing tabloid’s story references a study of 41,000 road users, purportedly including car, van and taxi drivers, truckers, bikers, cyclists and walkers. According to the report, the survey shows that 79% of recipients think it is unlikely or impossible that the PM will hit a 2050 net zero goal.

Amid the so-called “growing anger” from motorists, there is, according to The Sun, “overwhelming support for a referendum on the government action to hit its net Zero target for harmful emissions.”

FairFuelUK

The report asserts that the survey was organised by FairFuelUK’s founder Howard Cox, alongside the Alliance of British Drivers and the Motorcycle Action Group. Cox is said to have accused ministers of “green fantasy edicts”, warning that opposition to the move to cut emissions could lead to a “massacre at the ballot box” for the Tories.

The story also quotes Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet, and chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny group of MPs.

Both FairFuelUK and Net Zero Scrutiny are known for their climate sceptic credentials.

As DeSmog, an online resource for the global warming debate, reports, the lobbyist group FairFuelUK campaigns to reduce charges on diesel and petrol-powered vehicles, most notable fuel duty. The climate change denier group opposes charging Clean Air Zones and regularly casts doubt on the health impacts of air pollution. The group claims to have the support of “key media” and 140 MPs.

It certainly seemed to have the backing of The Sun, which uses the group’s findings and the words of its chairman in its climate-sceptic report.

Net Zero Scrutiny Group

The Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NZSG) is similarly determined to push opposition to green policies to the fore. The newly formed group reportedly has around 18 members in the Commons and is run by Steve Baker, Tory MP for Wycombe, and Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet, who was once the deputy leader of Ukip.

As the Guardian notes, the NZGS is seemingly modelled on the European Research Group, which is also chaired by Baker, a climate ‘inactivist’ pushing for “an enormous political explosion” around net zero.

Not only did Murdoch’s Sun cite research and commentary from climate change denial groups but the survey it referred to – which formed the basis of the article – was acknowledged as being deliberately manipulated with a loaded question.

As ClimateChange.ie refers to, in an online discussion in January, hosted by climate science denial group CAR26, Howard Cox said: “We’ve just done a survey, and we got 41,000 responses in 48 hours. And we said, ‘Are you getting accurate, reliable and objective information to believe the case for the government’s 2050 net zero aspirations that would definitely impact on your standard of living?

Adding: “Slightly loaded, but I don’t care. 74 percent said ‘No’. Simple as that.”

The admittance of a ‘loaded’ question forming part of the survey naturally led to censure.

Greg Archer, director of Transport and Environment (T&E), a leading European NGO campaigning for cleaner transport, said: “This was a fake, loaded survey. Many questions even prevented respondents who disagree with FairFuelUK expressing a different view.

“FairfuelUK represents a selfish, vocal minority of drivers who want to use their vehicle without being impeded by cyclists or pedestrians, and who care nothing about the pollution and harm they cause.

“FairfuelUK’s fake facts have been discredited and this claim that a majority of the UK public oppose measures to tackle the climate emergency is also a lie,” Archer continued.

The director of T&E points to what he refers to as a ‘legitimate survey’, which shows less than 1 in 5 people believe too much is being spent on addressing climate change and protecting the environment.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward.

