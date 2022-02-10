‘Lies are just not acceptable’: John Major issues challenge to MPs to remove Boris Johnson

In a scathing attack on the prime minister, Major accused Johnson of breaking lockdown laws and creating a climate of mistrust.

In a keynote speech at the Institute for Government think tank today, the former prime minister said Johnson and Downing Street officials mislead the public with “brazen excuses” and “unbelievable claims” as they broke lockdown rules.

Saying the government looked ‘distinctly shifty’ in its approach to the truth and the ‘partygate’ affair, Major suggested that Johnson should resign if he deliberately misled Parliament.

‘Foolish’ behaviour is undermining democracy

Convention “must always” be followed, said the former Tory MP, who accused the prime minister of ‘foolish’ behaviour, which, he warned, is undermining democracy.

“Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable.

“Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible – making themselves look gullible or foolish.

“Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity,” he said.

Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said it is impossible for a government to function properly if its “every word is treated with suspicion.”

“And lies are just not acceptable… To imply otherwise is to cheapen public life and slander the vast majority of elected politicians who do not knowingly mislead. But some do – and their behaviour is corrosive.

“This tarnishes both politics and the reputation of Parliament. It is a dangerous trend,” he continued.

Weeks of Tory rebellion

The latest scathing attack on the prime minister from a Tory official – former or current – builds on weeks of rebellion from within the Conservative Party over the parties’ scandal that has dominated political and media agenda since the controversy first emerged in December 2021, and is now subject to a police inquiry.

Nick Gibb, Tory MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and former schools minister, called on Johnson to resign over his ‘double standards’ and ‘inaccurate’ statements to Parliament about the gatherings during lockdown.

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, said the Tories had a ‘big problem.’

“It’s now down to the cabinet. Leaders walk towards problems and solve them and confront them – they don’t run away from them.”

“In the leadership election which will surely ensue, I hope they don’t come and try and canvass me for support if they don’t show the leadership we require now. The country and the party require them to act as leaders,” Bridgen added.

Letters of no confidence

The public Tory condemnation of the prime minister comes as MPs consider whether to trigger a no confidence vote in him.

A total of 11 Tory backbenchers have submitted letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson to Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 committee. Though the number could be significantly higher, as some of the letters may have been submitted in private.

52 letters must be submitted to Brady to trigger a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Following the publication of the Sue Gray report – which found serious failures of leadership, and heightened acrimony and lost faith in the PM among Conservative MPs – the bookies updated their odds of Boris Johnson being replaced as PM with the next few months.

Political betting sites have Johnson at 2/5 – 71% likelihood – of either resigning, being sacked, or losing a leadership contest.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.