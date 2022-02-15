John Bercow launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson calling him a narcissist and ‘worst PM of my lifetime’

“It is time that he gave up office and beetled off into the distance, which would be an enormous relief"

The former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, slamming him as a ‘narcissist’ and the worst prime minister of his lifetime by a country mile.

Bercow made the comments during an appearance on Sky News, where he was asked if he would send Johnson a love letter or a letter of dismissal. Bercow replied: “Without hesitation I would send him a letter of dismissal.

“Never has a prime minister wielded so much power, made so little effective use of it and been and been seen to be in quite such an indecent haste to blow his own trumpet.

“I’ve been aware of 12 prime ministers in my lifetime, by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst.

“He is a narcissist, he doesn’t do the detail, he’s ritually dishonest – having a nodding acquaintance with the truth at best only in a leap year.

“He is responsible for a catalogue of failures, he is the most inarticulate public speaker and prime minister I have ever known, he has no redeeming virtues, he has stayed there far too long.

“It is time that he gave up office and beetled off into the distance, which would be an enormous relief – not just to this country and to the European continent, but to the world.”

The blistering attack earned Bercow quite a few plaudits, with many praising him for absolutely nailing it.

Johnson himself couldn’t bring himself to tell the truth yesterday, when he was pushed once more by reporters on whether he carried responsibly for the death threats Keir Starmer has received after the prime minister smeared the Labour Party leader and made a false claim that he had failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile. Johnson couldn’t even bring himself to make a token condemnation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

