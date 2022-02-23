EXCLUSIVE: Two-thirds of voters want rules changed so MPs can call out lies in Parliament, poll finds

While 66% of voters backed a change to the rules, just 19% opposed any changes.

The poll, carried out by Savanta Com Res, found that while 66% of voters backed a change to the rules, just 19% opposed any changes.

It comes amid renewed debate over what many have called ‘archaic’ rules which prevent MPs from accusing other MPs of lying. Under the present rules, accusing another MP of lying breaks parliamentary etiquette.

Last year, Labour MP Dawn Butler was told to leave the Commons for one day after she refused to withdraw her claim that Mr Johnson had “lied to the House and the country over and over again”. Johnson has indeed clearly lied over and over again and a list of a lot of his lies up until recent days can be found here.

The removal of Dawn Butler drew a backlash, with even former Commons speaker John Bercow penning an article with the Labour MP in which they wrote: “The glaring weakness of the system is that someone lying to tens of millions of citizens knows he or she is protected by an ancient rule”, adding: “They face no sanction. By contrast, an MP with the guts to tell the truth is judged to be in disgrace. It is absurd.”

Our poll found that support for changing the rules so MPs can call out lies in Parliament was highest among 45-54 year olds at 72%. For 18-24 year olds the figure stands at 55%.

A majority of Conservative Party voters, 60%, also support changing the rules to enable MPs to accuse other MPs of lying as do 78% of Labour and Liberal Democrat voters and 88% of Green Party voters.

Opposition to changing the rules was highest among Conservative Party voters on 25%.

Commenting on the poll findings, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said: “Many Parliamentary procedures are outdated but ultimately it is up to the speaker to change the rules. However, we need a more honest and credible approach to politics. Public trust in the Government is catastrophically low. Partygate has shattered trust in politics but it is for all politicians to look closely at what we can do to rebuild trust with the public.”

The poll was based on 2201 UK adults and asked the following question: “Currently, MPs cannot accuse other MPs of knowingly lying to the House of Commons, as doing so is deemed a use of ‘unparliamentary language’. Which of the following is closest to your view?

The rules should be changed so that MPs can accuse other MPs of lying in the House of Commons or

The rules should not be changed and therefore MPs cannot accuse other MPs of lying in the House of Commons

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

