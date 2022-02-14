Boris Johnson’s ‘ex-lover’ tells GB News viewers that the prime minister has been replaced with some sort of clone

"There is something that happens to you before you take office when you become a world leader"

GB News is no stranger to hosting conspiracy theories, but the latest incident has left even some of its own viewers in disbelief.

Jennifer Arcuri, who has previously spoken of her four year affair with Johnson, appeared to tell GB News’ Neil Oliver that Boris Johnson had been replaced with some sort of clone.

“There is something that happens to you before you take office when you become a world leader,” Arcuri said.

“There are certain rituals, let’s say, let’s call them for fun, that happen.”

Arcuri went on to add: “The entire nation watched one man entering the hospital [when Johnson got Covid] and another one leaving.

“I’ve had several sources confirm this isn’t the same man… someone should be looking into this.

“This isn’t the same man by a long shot. Not just in spirit, in character, in demeanor, we’re talking completely different.”

Arcuri also spewed antivax conspiracy theories, launching a bizarre claim that four detectives are investigating the supposed crime of the vaccine while accusing the media of suppressing the truth.

Her claims were also mocked on social media, with one user writing: “GB News….right wing, conspiracy theorist, gammon f***holes? Who’d have thought it??”, while another wrote: “Pretty worrying that GB news are giving a platform to completely nuts antivaxxers with very little pushback”.

Another social media user wrote: “Seeing how QAnon – an American export with a distinctly American foundational myth – is inflected for other locales is an interesting case study in universality and resonance of tropes. Here is The Body Double”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

