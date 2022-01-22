Tension escalates in Bury over Wakeford’s defection as Labour defends no by-election

Another car crash week for the PM saw Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defect from the Conservatives to Labour, leading to calls for a by-election.

Wakeford reportedly wrote a letter of no confidence to the prime minister following the mounting ‘partygate’ scandal. In an especially awkward act of disunity towards Johnson, Wakeford’s defection came as PMQs got going on Wednesday, with the MP crossing the floor of the Commons to join his new Labour colleagues.

The BBC reports that Labour confirmed Keir Starmer met with Wakeford earlier in the week to discuss the defection and that the MP’s letter had said Labour was “ready to provide an alternative government that this country can be proud of, and not embarrassed by.”

The dramatic dissent in the Commons might have been met with a cheer from Labour MPs but the people of Bury haven’t all exhibited similar approval.

Calls for a by-election across the political spectrum

The Bury South seat had been Labour since 1997 but was snatched by the Tories by a slim majority of 402 in the 2019 general election.

Wakeford is the first Tory MP in 15 years to cross the floor of the Commons to sit on the Labour benches.

Party defections among MPs do not automatically trigger a by-election.

However, voters across the political spectrum have voiced concern over the defection, with many calling for a by-election.

Sham Raja, chair of North Manchester’s Conservative Association, described the defection as “completely disgraceful” and is calling for a by-election to see if Wakeford would will win under a “Labour banner.”

Sentiment shared by other Tory voters, with one voter tweeting:

“The majority [Tory voters] will feel robbed of their vote. A by-election should be called if Christian Wakeford had any respect for the voters he represents.”

Reeves defends no by-election

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said there’s “no precedent” for holding a by-election in Bury South.

As the party defends not holding a by-election, many Labour voters in the Greater Manchester constituency have also been expressing their disproval over the defection, with some calling into question whether Wakeford will hold the same Conservative views.

Wakeford’s voting history

Much of the concern over the change in loyalty is centred on the MP’s voting history.

Wakeford abstained on Labour’s opposition day motions that called on the government to drop the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit.

This week saw Labour members in the House of Lords oppose last-minute amendments to the police and crime bill – a move which could quash the highly contentious bill entirely.

Labour’s decision to oppose sections of the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill means that with the Lib Dems, Greens, and some independents, there will be sufficient votes to defeat the government.

Wakeford ‘proud’ to back the policing bill

The defected MP had supported the controversial bill, saying he was “proud” to back it. Wakeford had condemned Labour for linking the bill to the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the Sarah Everard vigil and had described the party’s position in regards to the bill as “absolutely disgusting.”

Branding the position as “opportunism” and “not opposition”, the MP said Labour should be “truly ashamed.”

Wakefold’s support of the policing bill – a Labour’s acceptance of an MP who voted for it – is proving especially disappointing for some Labour voters with Bury connections.

Bury-born Paul Kelly, who attended the Kill the Bill protest in Manchester last weekend, says he would struggle to vote for an MP who supports the policing bill – Labour or otherwise.

“Allowing Christian Wakeford to join Labour highlights the direction the party is going under Keir Starmer. I can see why they [Labour Party] may have done it, believing it will win back support from Tory voters. But the move has backfired, with people like me being totally opposed to Wakeford’s voting record,” Kelly told LFF.

No vote on free school meals

The ex-Tory MP’s stance on free school meals has been condemned. Wakeford failed to cast a vote on an opposition day motion to extend free school meals over the school holidays.

With more than a third of children in Bury said to be living below the breadline, the MP’s failure to vote to extend free meals resulted in paper plates and signs reading “feed the kids” being stuck on the MP’s constituency office by anti-austerity campaigners.

In November 2019, Wakeford – who had backed a no deal Brexit – had said that “only the Conservatives” can deliver on Brexit, because Labour is in a “mess.”

With a voting record that doesn’t exactly scream socialism, Christian Wakeford now faces the challenge of winning over his Labour peers, and placating voters in the marginal constituency of Bury South.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.