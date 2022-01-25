Met police says it is now investigating Downing Street parties

The Met’s intervention also means that Sue Gray will not publish her partygate report while the Met police investigate.

The Metropolitan police is now investigating allegations of Downing Street parties which took place in breach of lockdown rules, in a dramatic shift from its earlier positions.

The investigations will also extend to parties alleged to have taken place in other Whitehall buildings and government departments.

“I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations,” Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly.

The commissioner said that the decision to investigate was based on information from the Cabinet Office.

The Met has previously resisted calls to investigate rule breaking parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall, claiming that its policy was not to undertake retrospective investigations of lockdown breaches.

The Met’s intervention also means that Sue Gray will not publish her partygate report while the Met police investigate. It had been expected to be published this week, however that may well be delayed now for several weeks.

Dame Cressida said: “I absolutely understand there is deep public concern about the allegations that have been in the media over the last several weeks.

“Many many people including many Londoners, and indeed my colleagues have made huge sacrifices and they’ve suffered considerable loss during the pandemic.”

Announcing the investigation, Dame Cressida said: “What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

Although she refused to say exactly which parties were being looked at, she did confirm that there were multiple events that the force was investigating.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.