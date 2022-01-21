Job Opportunity: Communications Assistant at the Institute of Employment Rights

The Institute of Employment Rights is looking for a new Communications Assistant to help deliver their communications strategy.

The Institute of Employment Rights is looking for a new Communications Assistant to help deliver their communications strategy.

This is a great opportunity to contribute your skills to an established and well-respected think tank. Originating in the labour movement, IER works with a broad network of experts including academics, lawyers and trade unionists to produce high quality, authoritative publications and events. The Communications Assistant will play a key role in maintaining the IER’s information output via their website, press, and social media channels.

The IER are looking for an individual with experience of communications, who is able to work well under pressure, prioritise a busy workload, deliver to tight deadlines and is prepared to travel to support IER at appropriate events. On the job training, mentoring and ongoing support will be provided by the Director and Assistant Director.

This post can be based in the IER’s Liverpool office, you will work as part of a small, committed team, reporting to the IER Director. Office hours are 9:00am – 5:00pm. The IER are, however, happy to discuss alternative working patterns where there is a genuine need.

IER promotes equal opportunities and welcomes applications from qualified persons regardless of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, religion or belief.

More information about this role and how to apply can be found here. Deadline: 12 noon on Friday 11 February 2022.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.