Good Law Project sues Met Police over failure to launch investigation into illegal Downing Street Christmas party

'We believe their refusal to investigate the alleged party on 18 December is unlawful.'

The Good Law Project is suing the Metropolitan Police over its refusal to investigate an alleged Downing Street Christmas Party that took place in December 2020.

Before Christmas, the Good Law Project wrote to the Metropolitan Police asking them to explain or reverse their refusal to investigate the unlawful party alleged to have taken place at No 10 Downing Street on 18 December.

The non-profit company says that they have now received the Met’s response, which raises more questions than it answers. It says: “We believe their refusal to investigate the alleged party on 18 December is unlawful.”

The Met have said they would not investigate “based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches”.

In a statement, the Good Law Project said: “Their attempts to justify that decision really don’t make sense. First, they say they relied on the Government’s assurances that no rules had been broken. Then, they say there would have been no point in interviewing No 10 staff about the parties because they would have refused to answer questions that exposed them to a risk of prosecution.

“In what other crime would police decline to investigate because the suspected offender assured them no rules had been broken? And those justifications can’t both be true; if no rules were broken, there’s no risk of self-incrimination.

“We’re suing.”

The Met police have been contacted for comment.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

