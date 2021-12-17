Tory warns Boris Johnson ‘one more strike and he’s out’ after humiliating defeat in North Shropshire

The Liberal Democrats overturned a Tory majority of almost 23,000, winning with a margin of nearly 6,000 votes and a 34% swing.

Boris Johnson has been warned that it’s ‘last orders time’ and ‘one more strike and he’s out’ after the Tories suffered a humiliating by-election defeat in North Shropshire, losing a seat that they had held for nearly 200 years.

The collapse of the Tory vote in what was supposed to be one of its safest seats in the country led one Tory MP to warn Boris Johnson this morning that the party was running out of patience with him.

Sir Roger Gale, 78, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “The electorate wanted to send a very clear message to Downing Street that they were dissatisfied with the management of this government.

“I think this has to be seen as a referendum on the Prime Minister’s performance.

“And I think the Prime Minister is now in last orders time.

“Two strikes, already, one earlier this week in the vote in the Commons, now this.

“One more strike and he’s out.”

Sir Gayle even warned of a leadership challenge against the prime minister.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

