Tory MP slammed after saying ‘voters have a right to elect a misogynist or racist’

Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne has been slammed for claiming that ‘voters have a right to elect a misogynist or racist’.

The MP for New Forest West made the comments in the Commons in which he said: “I hope that my constituents never elect a racist or a misogynist, but they have a right to do so.”

Swayne’s remarks came after the standards committee suggested MPs should demonstrate “anti-discriminatory attitudes and behaviours through the promotion of anti-racism, inclusion and diversity”. The committee is drawing up proposals for a new code of conduct for MPs.

Swayne said: “A debate would be very helpful in government time because some of the aspects of the report, such as the potential extension of the jurisdiction of an official into what happens in the lobbies and in select committees, touch on the principles of the Bill of Rights, that no proceeding in parliament be questioned in any place or any court other than parliament itself.

“And indeed the principle of democracy is undermined by the requirement that we may be required to subscribe to behaviours to promote certain attitudes.

“I hope that my constituents never elect a racist or a misogynist, but they have a right to do so.”

A Downing Street spokesman told the BBC that Boris Johnson had not seen Sir Desmond’s comments but the prime minister had previously said “there was no place for racism whatsoever in our society and that remains his position”.

One social media user wrote: “I’m really not sure there’s anything you can say about this. Barking mad.”

Another wrote: “Just when you thought Tory politicians couldn’t sink any lower, along comes one of their number & proves they can & will sink to any depths!”

